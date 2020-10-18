Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 718,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 112,334 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 31.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 58,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,902 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,063,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 23,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 128,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 43,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DB stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DB. Societe Generale raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

