Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WTBDY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 8th. AlphaValue cut shares of Whitbread from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Whitbread stock opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00. Whitbread has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $17.32.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.