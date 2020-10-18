Devro (LON:DVO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Devro (LON:DVO) in a report published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.
Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Devro in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.
LON DVO opened at GBX 159.60 ($2.09) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49. Devro has a twelve month low of GBX 116.76 ($1.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 195.40 ($2.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 176.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 162.37.
Devro Company Profile
Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors.
