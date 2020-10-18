Devro (LON:DVO) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Devro (LON:DVO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Devro in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Devro alerts:

Shares of LON DVO opened at GBX 159.60 ($2.09) on Wednesday. Devro has a twelve month low of GBX 116.76 ($1.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 195.40 ($2.55). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 176.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 162.37. The firm has a market cap of $308.19 million and a PE ratio of -6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Devro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.33%.

About Devro

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Devro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.