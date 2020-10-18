Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FANG. Scotiabank upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $29.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.25. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $96.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.01 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 81.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 281.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,337,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,942,000 after buying an additional 986,562 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2,423.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 894,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,419,000 after purchasing an additional 859,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,340,000 after acquiring an additional 848,568 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,552 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,997,000 after acquiring an additional 424,820 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,448,172 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,563,000 after acquiring an additional 368,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

