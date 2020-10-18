Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,089,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,771,051,000 after acquiring an additional 541,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,270,810,000 after purchasing an additional 712,601 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,216,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,738 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,597,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,094,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,434,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,148,000 after purchasing an additional 284,958 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $4,031,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,777,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of D stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.42. The stock has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.36.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.