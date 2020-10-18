Douglas H. Sass Buys 1,210 Shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Stock

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) EVP Douglas H. Sass acquired 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $11,107.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,468.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $16.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.31. Bank of South Carolina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $91.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of South Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of South Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

