Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 363,900 shares, a growth of 81.2% from the September 15th total of 200,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 1.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,662,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,835,000 after purchasing an additional 20,894 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 7.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 827,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 58,159 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 6.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 588,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 34,393 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 11.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 503,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 50,943 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd during the first quarter worth about $2,783,000.

Shares of NYSE ETJ opened at $9.83 on Friday. Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd Company Profile

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

