Edison International (NYSE:EIX) versus Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Edison International alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Edison International and Brookfield Renewable, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edison International 0 5 9 0 2.64 Brookfield Renewable 0 1 0 0 2.00

Edison International presently has a consensus target price of $69.21, suggesting a potential upside of 19.11%. Brookfield Renewable has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.82%. Given Edison International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Edison International is more favorable than Brookfield Renewable.

Profitability

This table compares Edison International and Brookfield Renewable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edison International 9.42% 9.80% 2.35% Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Edison International pays an annual dividend of $2.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Edison International pays out 54.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Edison International has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Edison International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Edison International and Brookfield Renewable’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edison International $12.35 billion 1.78 $1.41 billion $4.70 12.36 Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Edison International has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Edison International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Edison International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Edison International beats Brookfield Renewable on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks. Its transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 33 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system comprises approximately 53,000 line miles of overhead lines, 38,000 line miles of underground lines, and 800 substations located in California. The company serves approximately 5 million customers. Edison International was founded in 1886 and is based in Rosemead, California.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.