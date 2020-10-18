EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EDPFY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Get EDP-Energias de Portugal S.A alerts:

OTCMKTS EDPFY opened at $53.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, mini-hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for EDP-Energias de Portugal S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP-Energias de Portugal S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.