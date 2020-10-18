Eight Capital Boosts First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$19.00

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its target price upped by Eight Capital from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FM. Raymond James increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$16.75 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.10 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.75 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.53.

TSE FM opened at C$12.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.70. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$4.71 and a 52 week high of C$14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.98.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. Research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.5619952 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.69%.

In other First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) news, Senior Officer Wyatt Mckinlay Buck sold 36,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$516,044.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$510,066.70.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

