Eight Capital Boosts White Gold (CVE:WGO) Price Target to C$3.20

White Gold (CVE:WGO) had its price objective lifted by Eight Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.20 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of WGO opened at C$0.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $156.43 million and a P/E ratio of -102.22. White Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.86.

White Gold (CVE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that White Gold will post -0.0187755 earnings per share for the current year.

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's flagship property is the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon Territory, Canada. As of March 1, 2019, it owned a portfolio of 22,040 quartz claims across 35 properties covering approximately 439,000 hectares located in the Yukon's white gold district in Canada.

