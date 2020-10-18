Eight Capital Increases Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) Price Target to C$12.00

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target upped by Eight Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on YRI. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) alerts:

YRI opened at C$7.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61.

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$420.69 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander John Davidson sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.08, for a total value of C$61,408.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$85,648. Also, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.36, for a total transaction of C$100,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,227 shares in the company, valued at C$704,137.72. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,600 shares of company stock worth $1,078,228.

About Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO)

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.