Eight Capital Raises Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$225.00

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price raised by Eight Capital from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FNV. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Franco Nevada from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Franco Nevada from C$184.00 to C$188.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC raised their price target on Franco Nevada from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Franco Nevada from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$184.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$188.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$189.53. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion and a PE ratio of 165.51. Franco Nevada has a 1 year low of C$105.93 and a 1 year high of C$222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 11.99 and a current ratio of 13.54.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$270.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franco Nevada will post 3.0565605 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 124.78%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,000 shares of Franco Nevada stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$208.46, for a total value of C$2,084,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,471,565.30. Also, Director Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow sold 5,000 shares of Franco Nevada stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$199.51, for a total value of C$997,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$60,052.21.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

