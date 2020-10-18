Eight Capital Raises Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$90.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target lifted by Eight Capital from C$75.00 to C$90.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WPM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$65.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.62. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.57. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$26.99 and a 12 month high of C$76.69.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$343.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.94 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Leslie Brack sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.41, for a total value of C$163,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$787,970.18. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.18, for a total value of C$3,421,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$384,562. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,450 shares of company stock worth $8,302,313.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.