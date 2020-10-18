Eight Capital Raises Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$90.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target lifted by Eight Capital from C$75.00 to C$90.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WPM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.
Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$65.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.62. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.57. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$26.99 and a 12 month high of C$76.69.
In related news, Director George Leslie Brack sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.41, for a total value of C$163,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$787,970.18. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.18, for a total value of C$3,421,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$384,562. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,450 shares of company stock worth $8,302,313.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
