Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 16.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.62.

NYSE LLY opened at $146.12 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $170.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.19.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.