Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Receives $66.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EME shares. Sidoti raised shares of Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

EME stock opened at $71.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Emcor Group has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $93.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.12.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.52. Emcor Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Emcor Group will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.57%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $770,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Emcor Group by 363.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,783,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,625 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Emcor Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,889,000 after purchasing an additional 34,260 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Emcor Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,654,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,425,000 after purchasing an additional 113,702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Emcor Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,536,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,605,000 after purchasing an additional 267,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emcor Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 987,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,303,000 after purchasing an additional 34,802 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

