Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Short Interest Up 83.1% in September

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 83.1% from the September 15th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MSN opened at $1.10 on Friday. Emerson Radio has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.35.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter.

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

