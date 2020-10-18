EnterCoin (ENTRC) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 18th. In the last week, EnterCoin has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One EnterCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Instant Bitex. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $12,795.92 and $8.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00037925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008762 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.13 or 0.04862939 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00031462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001880 BTC.

About EnterCoin

ENTRC is a token. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,296,850 tokens. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin . The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

EnterCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

