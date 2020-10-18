Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Receives $2.75 Average PT from Analysts

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

In related news, CEO David J. Field acquired 22,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $34,216.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,089,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,061.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert E. Philips acquired 37,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,370.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,330 shares in the company, valued at $190,848.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 341,101 shares of company stock valued at $504,409. Corporate insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 17,388 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 1,285.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 344,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 319,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ETM opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Entercom Communications has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $5.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $212.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $175.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Entercom Communications will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

