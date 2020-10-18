Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Enterprise Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ EBTC opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $267.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.47. Enterprise Bancorp has a one year low of $19.27 and a one year high of $34.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.54 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 18.45%.

In related news, Director John A. Koutsos purchased 2,000 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,153 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services primarily in the Greater Merrimack Valley, Nashoba Valley, and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial and retail deposit products, including transactional checking accounts, non-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.