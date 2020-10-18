EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the September 15th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of EPRSQ stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

Get EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

About EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes biosimilar therapeutics worldwide. Its lead product candidate is BOW015, a biosimilar version of Remicade (infliximab) for the treatment of various inflammatory diseases. The company's pipeline of biosimilar product candidates also include BOW050, a biosimilar version of Humira (adalimumab) to treat inflammatory diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and various other forms of adult and pediatric arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, inflammatory bowel disease, and chronic psoriasis and psoriasis; and BOW070, a biosimilar version of Actemra (tocilizumab) for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polyarticular arthritis, and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.