Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) will post sales of $7.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.36 million. Epizyme reported sales of $5.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year sales of $25.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.80 million to $29.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $113.66 million, with estimates ranging from $65.10 million to $150.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,459.72% and a negative return on equity of 72.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPZM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Epizyme from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of EPZM opened at $13.38 on Thursday. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $27.82. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Epizyme by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 118,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP boosted its stake in Epizyme by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 70,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the 2nd quarter worth $1,174,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Epizyme by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 452,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 75,223 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Epizyme (EPZM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.