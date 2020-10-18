Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth $314,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 34.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,803,000 after acquiring an additional 20,832 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.69, for a total transaction of $100,460.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Bryson R. Koehler sold 8,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,478.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,303,414. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equifax from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.81.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $163.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 67.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.17. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $181.76.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.62 million. Equifax had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 28.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

