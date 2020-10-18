Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EQH. ValuEngine raised shares of Equitable from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Equitable in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Equitable stock opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. Equitable has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.61 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.02.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of ($2,530.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 180.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Equitable by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

