Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Falcon Minerals Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Falcon Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Falcon Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Falcon Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $220.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLMN. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 207.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17,946 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Falcon Minerals during the first quarter worth $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 67.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth $194,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

