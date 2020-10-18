Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ball Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Seaport Global Securities issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Ball in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ball’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ball from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ball from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.08.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $91.42 on Friday. Ball has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.11, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

In other Ball news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,416,996.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter worth $2,184,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 906,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,600,000 after purchasing an additional 22,759 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter worth $1,455,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,468,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,620,000 after purchasing an additional 90,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

