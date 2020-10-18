Equities Analysts Set Expectations for AptarGroup, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) – Seaport Global Securities issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AptarGroup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ATR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

ATR opened at $116.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.73. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $122.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $699.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.01 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,525 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $295,374.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,923.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 35,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $4,120,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,122,259.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,025 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,775 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,457,000 after buying an additional 18,558 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in AptarGroup by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after buying an additional 12,899 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in AptarGroup by 462.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 17,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

