Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Compugen Ltd.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Compugen in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Compugen’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Get Compugen alerts:

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Compugen in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Compugen from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Compugen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $15.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88. Compugen has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.61 and a beta of 2.76.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Compugen in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Compugen during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Compugen during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.