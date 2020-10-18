Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 19th. Analysts expect Equity Lifestyle Properties to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $254.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Equity Lifestyle Properties to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $63.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $77.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

In other news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 17,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $1,186,629.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,802,185.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

