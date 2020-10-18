Ergo Price Tops $0.77 on Major Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $17.18 million and $1.03 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo token can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00006724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00268770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00094229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00035615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.18 or 0.01393076 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00153749 BTC.

Ergo’s launch date was July 2nd, 2017. Ergo’s total supply is 25,660,275 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,356,553 tokens. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg

Ergo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

