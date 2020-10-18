Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Pi Financial set a C$21.70 target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. CIBC downgraded Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$21.00 price objective on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$21.15.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) stock opened at C$19.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 108.89. Ero Copper Corp. has a 12 month low of C$8.40 and a 12 month high of C$23.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.88.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$98.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$92.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

