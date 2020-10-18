EUTELSAT COMMUN/S (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

EUTELSAT COMMUN/S (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a report on Friday, June 26th.

Get EUTELSAT COMMUN/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:ETCMY opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. EUTELSAT COMMUN/S has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.17.

Eutelsat Communications SA, a private telecommunications satellite operator, engages in the design, establishment, operation, and maintenance of satellite telecommunications systems. The company offers broadcast and media services, including broadcasting services, such as video neighborhoods, dual reception, regional broadcasting, digital terrestrial television, and direct-to-home (DTH) services; high definition television and ultra-high definition services; smart services comprising connected television (TV), multiscreen delivery, and electronic program guide; and professional video services that include full-time or ad hoc capacity and services for broadcasting to homes equipped for DTH reception or connected to cable and IP networks.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for EUTELSAT COMMUN/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EUTELSAT COMMUN/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.