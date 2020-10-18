EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) (LON:EVR) Price Target Increased to GBX 520 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) (LON:EVR) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.79) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) stock opened at GBX 361.10 ($4.72) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and a PE ratio of 10.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 446.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 337.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 297.85. EVRAZ plc has a 1 year low of GBX 200.60 ($2.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. EVRAZ plc (EVR.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.85%.

EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) Company Profile

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; a range of coking coal blends products; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

