EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) (LON:EVR) Price Target Increased to GBX 520 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) (LON:EVR) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.79) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) stock opened at GBX 361.10 ($4.72) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and a PE ratio of 10.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 446.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 337.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 297.85. EVRAZ plc has a 1 year low of GBX 200.60 ($2.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66).

Get EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. EVRAZ plc (EVR.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.85%.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; a range of coking coal blends products; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.