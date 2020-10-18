Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives GBX 2,672.22 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,672.22 ($34.91).

EXPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Experian from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,100 ($40.50) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Experian from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.46) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

EXPN opened at GBX 3,107.18 ($40.60) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,929.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,713.77. Experian has a 1-year low of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,153.61 ($41.20).

In other Experian news, insider Alison Brittain purchased 2,550 shares of Experian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,965 ($38.74) per share, with a total value of £75,607.50 ($98,781.68). Also, insider Ruba Borno purchased 676 shares of Experian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,809 ($36.70) per share, for a total transaction of £18,988.84 ($24,809.04).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

