Family Capital Trust Co Sells 648 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Family Capital Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $288.51 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $303.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

