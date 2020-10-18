Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Short Interest Update

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCMKTS:FMCC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,334,600 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the September 15th total of 7,497,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,467,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FMCC shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. B. Riley raised shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.42.

FMCC stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 2.24.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Home Loan Mortgage will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

