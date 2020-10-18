Fevertree Drinks’ (FEVR) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) in a research report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

FEVR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fevertree Drinks to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fevertree Drinks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,116 ($27.65).

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock opened at GBX 2,176.03 ($28.43) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,195.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,943.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of GBX 888.40 ($11.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,437 ($31.84).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.41 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.67%.

In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) Daniel Warrillow sold 171,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,019 ($26.38), for a total transaction of £3,455,619.45 ($4,514,788.93).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

