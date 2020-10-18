Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 78.8% from the September 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $453.24 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund has a 52-week low of $257.38 and a 52-week high of $472.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $437.62 and a 200 day moving average of $392.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 3.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 34.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,028,000 after purchasing an additional 20,160 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 774.9% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 44,566 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 27.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

