Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.23. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $685,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $855,250.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 256,732 shares in the company, valued at $8,782,801.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 457,502 shares of company stock worth $14,695,175. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,608,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,951,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,143,000 after buying an additional 1,736,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,216,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,616,000 after buying an additional 1,250,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,826,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,006,000 after buying an additional 1,183,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

