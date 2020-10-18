Fiera Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fiera Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the September 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

FRRPF opened at $8.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $9.82.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

