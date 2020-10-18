Fiera Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fiera Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the September 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

FRRPF opened at $8.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $9.82.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

