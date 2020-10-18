FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Short Interest Update

FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

OTCMKTS:FXCNY opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31. FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $4.07.

Get FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR alerts:

FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR Company Profile

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company manufactures and distributes handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.