Financial Contrast: Equillium (EQ) vs. The Competition

Equillium (NASDAQ: EQ) is one of 716 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Equillium to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Equillium and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equillium 0 0 0 0 N/A Equillium Competitors 7320 19965 37884 1525 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 36.81%. Given Equillium’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Equillium has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Equillium and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium N/A -70.52% -52.43% Equillium Competitors -3,169.92% -184.54% -30.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equillium and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium N/A -$25.60 million -4.19 Equillium Competitors $1.96 billion $234.77 million -2.03

Equillium’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Equillium. Equillium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.6% of Equillium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 52.3% of Equillium shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Equillium has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equillium’s peers have a beta of 0.38, suggesting that their average share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Equillium peers beat Equillium on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

