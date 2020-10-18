Financial Survey: Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) & Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) and Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.7% of Genetron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Cancer Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Cancer Genetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Genetron and Cancer Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetron N/A N/A N/A Cancer Genetics -16.14% -57.99% -24.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Genetron and Cancer Genetics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetron 0 0 0 0 N/A Cancer Genetics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genetron and Cancer Genetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetron $45.68 million 22.81 -$95.47 million N/A N/A Cancer Genetics $7.30 million 1.37 -$6.71 million N/A N/A

Cancer Genetics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genetron.

Summary

Genetron beats Cancer Genetics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer. It also provides in-vitro diagnostics products, including 8-gene Lung Cancer Assay, an IVD assay product based on semiconductor sequencing to detect lung cancer; Genetron 3D biochip reading instrument; IDH1/TERT gene assays for glioma; GENETRON S5, a semiconductor sequencer used in the field of gene detection; and Genetron S2000 that enables gene panel sequencing. In addition, the company develops ctDNA Lung Cancer assay for mutations in the epidermal growth factor receptor gene. It also offers development services in the areas of genomics research and clinical development in collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and research institutions worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Cancer Genetics

Cancer Genetics, Inc. develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics. The company's biopharma services offer companies with customized solutions for patient stratification and treatment selection through a suite of molecular- and biomarker-based testing services, customized assay development, and trial design consultation. Its clinical services provide information on diagnosis, prognosis, and predicting treatment outcomes of cancers to guide patient management. The company's discovery services offer the tools and testing methods for companies and researchers to identify and develop new compounds and molecular-based biomarkers for diagnostics and treatment of disease. It serves hospitals, cancer centers, clinics, academic institutions, and government-sponsored research institutions, as well as pharmaceutical and biotech companies performing clinical trials. The company collaborates with oncology centers and community-based hospitals to develop its proprietary diagnostic tests; and has collaboration with Cellaria to develop precision medicine tools and platform technologies to support the development of new cancer therapeutics. Cancer Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

