Financial Survey: Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) and Advanced Deposition Technologies (NYSE:ADTC)

Advanced Deposition Technologies (OTCMKTS:ADTC) and Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Advanced Deposition Technologies alerts:

This table compares Advanced Deposition Technologies and Parker-Hannifin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Deposition Technologies N/A N/A N/A Parker-Hannifin 8.81% 22.54% 6.95%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Advanced Deposition Technologies and Parker-Hannifin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Deposition Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Parker-Hannifin 0 0 15 0 3.00

Parker-Hannifin has a consensus price target of $213.07, suggesting a potential downside of 4.39%. Given Parker-Hannifin’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Parker-Hannifin is more favorable than Advanced Deposition Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.9% of Parker-Hannifin shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.5% of Advanced Deposition Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Parker-Hannifin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Advanced Deposition Technologies has a beta of 6.46, indicating that its share price is 546% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parker-Hannifin has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advanced Deposition Technologies and Parker-Hannifin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Deposition Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Parker-Hannifin $13.70 billion 2.09 $1.21 billion $10.79 20.65

Parker-Hannifin has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Deposition Technologies.

Summary

Parker-Hannifin beats Advanced Deposition Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advanced Deposition Technologies Company Profile

Advanced Deposition Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Tahou Natural Resources Development Co., Ltd. develops oil and gas reserves in Japan. It owns approximately 743 acres of oil and gas reserves located in Atsuma-cho, Yufutsu-Gun, Iburino-Kuni, Tomakomai, and Hokkaido in Japan. The company was formerly known as Advanced Dielectric Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Advanced Deposition Technologies, Inc. in July 1993. Advanced Deposition Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and their replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural, and military machinery and equipment industries. The Aerospace Systems segment offers products for use in commercial and military airframe and engine programs, including control actuation systems and components, engine systems and components, fluid conveyance systems and components, fuel systems and components, fuel tank inserting systems, hydraulic systems and components, lubrication components, pneumatic control components, power conditioning and management systems, thermal management products, and wheels and brakes. This segment markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and end users. The company markets its products through direct-sales employees, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Parker-Hannifin Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Deposition Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Deposition Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.