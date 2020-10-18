First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,530 Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in McDonald's in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in McDonald's by 2,462.5% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald's by 66.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald's in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald's by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD opened at $229.37 on Friday. McDonald's Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $170.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.08.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. McDonald's’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.43.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

