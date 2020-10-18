First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.6% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,619,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,381,000 after acquiring an additional 32,773 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 44.5% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $347,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 34.4% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 35,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $744,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BAC opened at $24.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

