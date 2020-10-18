First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $254,000 Stake in Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,747 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Executive Capital LP raised its position in Tivity Health by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 8,755,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,071,000 after buying an additional 5,973,655 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 485.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 331,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 274,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after buying an additional 212,532 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,354,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 427,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 99,326 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. Tivity Health Inc has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.91. The company has a market cap of $749.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.54. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $262.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tivity Health Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TVTY shares. ValuEngine cut Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Tivity Health from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tivity Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

