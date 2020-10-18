First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 123.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $3,720,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,276,763.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 16,057 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total value of $4,406,040.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 997,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,741,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,018 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,982. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $315.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.62, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.17. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $325.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.60 and a 200 day moving average of $234.60.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.05%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.56.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.