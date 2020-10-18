First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 264.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Global Payments by 98.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $177.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.64, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.72. Global Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Global Payments from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.59.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $1,263,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,224 shares of company stock worth $1,436,788. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

